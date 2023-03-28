NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people remained unaccounted for Wednesday morning in connection with a fire at a rooming house in New Bedford that killed one person, hurt several others, and displaced more than two dozen people, according to local officials.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and remained on scene overnight, pouring water on the four-story structure on the corner of Tallman Street and Acushnet Avenue.

Officials announced earlier Tuesday afternoon that at least one person had died. Five other people were taken to the hospital, with three in serious condition.

Officials later said the person who died was an adult male.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the building’s roof caved in during the response, posing a challenge as crews had to pull back.

“Once you lose the roof, it makes all of the walls more unstable, especially the top floor,” Kruger said.

SKY7 was over the area earlier Tuesday afternoon, when video showed flames shooting from the windows of the building. Heavy smoke was also visible.

Firefighters could be seen working to get flames under control, using ladders and what appeared to be a drone to survey the scene.

On the ground, cell phone video showed a man moments after he jumped from a second floor window.

Firefighters ran to the man’s rescue, pulling him away from the building as witnesses watched the scene unfold.

Families of those who live in the building also rushed to the scene, concerned about their loved ones.

“As I came down the corner, I could see flames shooting out of my brother’s apartment and the one next to it,” Philip MacDonald said. “Of course, I’m thinking it’s him.”

MacDonald said he called another relative.

“They said they’re at the social club,” MacDonald said.

Kruger said crews expect to remain on scene through the day Wednesday, working to get back into the building to search for anyone possibly under the rubble before beginning an investigation into the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)