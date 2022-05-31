GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - One individual is deceased after a tractor-trailer and sedan collided in Greenland, New Hampshire Monday night, state police announced.

Responders arriving to the location at approximately 11:30 p.m. pronounced the driver of the sedan dead at the scene, police said. The operator of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation indicated that the sedan was possibly parked in the right travel lane with its lights on when it was struck by a sedan.

The victim’s name has not yet been made available.

