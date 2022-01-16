NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was displaced by an early morning house fire in North Reading on Sunday.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at a two-and-a-half-story home on Park Street shortly after 8 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the building, according to North Reading fire officials.

One person was inside at the time of the fire and was able to get to safety prior to firefighters’ arrival, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The house is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage, according to North Reading fire officials. The resident of the home is currently being assisted by family and friends.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

