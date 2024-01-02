CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a 3-alarm fire in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a 4-story brick building on Chester Street before 5 a.m. after heavy fire was reported in a first floor apartment.

Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas Cahill confirmed one fatality from the blaze; the individual was found dead by firefighters inside the structure.

Authorities said they had to conduct multiple rescues to get residents out safely. They estimated between 30 and 40 people have been displaced by the fire. .

One firefighter was taken to hospital for minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.

