CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirty people were displaced by a fire in Chelsea early Tuesday morning, injuring a firefighter.

Officials said the fire started around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The duplex was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire also began spreading to the building next door but crews were able to get it under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officials said the building is a total loss.

The fire has since been put out, but crews remain on the scene cleaning up.

State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and local officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

