One firefighter injured in Springfield blaze

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was hospitalized after helping to extinguish a blaze in a vacant Springfield house Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Mulberry Street at 11 a.m., officials said.

The fire appeared to start in the attic, and one firefighter was sent to a nearby hospital with an eye injury, according to officials.

