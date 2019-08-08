One hospitalized after being hit by freight train in Medfield

MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A freight train hit a person on the tracks Thursday afternoon in Medfield.

SKY7 HD was over the scene around 12 p.m.

The company that owns the train says the person was taken to the hospital.

Police blocked off parts of the area while they investigated.

No additional information has been released.

