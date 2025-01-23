DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are on the scene after a car crashed into a building in Dorchester Wednesday night.

The crash took place on the corner of Ashmont and Washington Street.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Debris and insulation were seen coming down inside the building.

