One hospitalized after rollover crash in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Dorchester Monday, police said.

The crash happened early in the morning on the American Legion Highway near Franklin Hill Avenue.

Two people were in the car but only one was taken to the hospital, officials said. That person is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)