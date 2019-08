LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Lynn Saturday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound side of the Lynnway around 9:20 p.m. were forced to close down all lanes of traffic in order to clean up the wreckage.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.