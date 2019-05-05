One hospitalized after violent crash in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police, fire and emergency crews responded to a violent crash in East Boston that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to the scene on Bennington Street found one vehicle overturned and rushed to get to the people inside. Another damaged vehicle could be seen nearby, and another parked vehicle may have also been damaged.

The crash happened not far from the Orient Heights MBTA station.

Investigators spent hours at the scene trying to reconstruct the crash to determine what happened and placed several evidence markers in the street and around all of the vehicles involved.

The identity and condition of the injured person is not known at this time.

