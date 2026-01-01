BOSTON (WHDH) - The trucks have arrived, and Boston’s TD Garden is being transformed into the home of Professional Bull Riding for the weekend.

The PBR event, billed as “one if by dirt, two if by sea,” will showcase the sport’s best riders, including 20-year-old rising star Kade Madsen.

Madsen said he’s been putting in the work to give fans a good show.

“It’s a contact sport so there’s a lot of variables that play into it, we’re dependent on an animal that we can’t really predict,” said Madsen. “The confidence comes from the preparation that’s put in throughout the week, so I’m a firm believe in practice and those types of things.”

Bulls aren’t made for the hardwood or the rink, so trucks are dumping dirt in their place. There will be 1.5 million pounds of dirt in the arena when the preparation is complete.

Boston sports fans said they’re excited to direct their passion to a new event.

“There’s nothing like it,” said one fan. “It’s reckless in like a powerful way, like riding a motorcycle.”

“It’s wild. It’s really crazy how cowboys just feel like they can get up on there on a real bull,” said another fan. “You know they’re risking their life out there.”

The action gets started Friday at 7:45 p.m., and continues on Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

