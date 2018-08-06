One in custody, another on loose following South Boston deli break-in

BOSTON (WHDH) - One suspect is in custody, another is on the loose following a break-in over the weekend at a South Boston market.

Dawn Morris was working at the family-run DJ’s Polish Market and Deli when two thieves broke through the front door about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects pulled up on bikes before using a break to smash the door’s window, kicking in the glass and breaking in.

Morris was alone in the kitchen, baking the day’s doughnuts when she heard a loud noise.

“All of a sudden, the alarm goes off and then I look (and) see someone throwing something and kicking it in,” she said.

Morris ran back into the kitchen and pressed the panic button before calling her parents while the masked men threw cigarettes and scratch tickets into trash bags.

Daniel Morris, Dawn’s father and the owner of the deli, got in his car and arrived within 90 seconds, chasing the suspects down the street. One was caught, but one remains on the run.

“Hopefully they find him and put him in jail where he belongs,” Daniel said.

“Seeing his fear and he is risking his life to come and save me (was) great to see,” Dawn said.

