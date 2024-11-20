LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed after a fire broke out in a condominium building in Leominster Wednesday morning.

The fire department responded to a fire on North Meadow drive; upon arrival firefighters “found a fire in the living room of one unit and a badly injured older adult.”

“Firefighters removed this occupant, a man in his late 60s with limited mobility, for transport to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the Department of Fire Services said in a statement. “They quickly brought the fire under control.”

Authorities said investigators found “evidence of smoking materials and home oxygen equipment in the residence”.

“This is the second fatal fire in less than a week where investigators found home oxygen equipment,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but smoking around medical oxygen is especially dangerous. Oxygen will allow any fire to spread faster and burn hotter. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)