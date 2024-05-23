BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the two men accused of attempting to break into a Brookline home Sunday had $10,000 bail posted and was placed on house arrest Thursday.

On May 19, Mounssif Fellahi, 23, of Boston, and Akram Boudhan, 22, of Saugus were arrested for attempted breaking and entering and possession of a loaded firearm at a home on Woodland Road.

The two were captured on home surveillance attempting to scale an outside wall of the house “with the intent to break in, or maybe even something worse,” according to Brookline Police Sgt. Robert Disario.

Disario said an officer responded “within seconds” of the homeowner calling 911, and police took one suspect into custody. The other suspect was arrested moments later. Both arrests were captured on surveillance video.

Disario said investigators found Boudhan was in possession of a semiautomatic pistol.

A dangerousness hearing for Boudhan was held in Brookline District Court Thursday, and conditions of release were imposed. The judge placed a $10,000 bail on Boudhan, and also ordered that if Boudhan should make bail, he would be on house arrest, monitored by GPS bracelet.

Bail was posted for Boudhan, and he was released on those conditions. Fellahi remains in custody, held on $10,000 bail.

The case is now with the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, and the office has begun the process of seeking an indictment for their charges.

