One man dead after being struck by Commuter Rail train in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police said one man is dead after being struck by an inbound Fitchburg Commuter Rail train on Sunday afternoon in Cambridge.

Officials said Cambridge Fire and EMS responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. near Fawcett Street.

Transit Police said the man, in his 60’s, was trespassing.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation, 7News will bring updates.

Trespasser struck on Fitchburg Line in Cambridge. TPD detectives on scene. Foul play not suspected. Follow link for further. #MBTA https://t.co/NnfMs8rzJJ — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 21, 2018

Transit Police on right of way on Fitchburg Line in Belmont. Updates to follow. Expect delays. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 21, 2018

Fitchburg Update: Train 2405 (1:10 pm from North Station) is operating 20-30 minutes behind schedule between Waverly and Wachusett due to earlier police activity on the right of way near Porter Square. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 21, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)