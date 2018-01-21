One man dead after being struck by Commuter Rail train in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police said one man is dead after being struck by an inbound Fitchburg Commuter Rail train on Sunday afternoon in Cambridge.
Officials said Cambridge Fire and EMS responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. near Fawcett Street.
Transit Police said the man, in his 60’s, was trespassing.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Foul play is not suspected.
This is an ongoing investigation, 7News will bring updates.
