BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dorchester barbershop Monday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting at a barbershop at 184 Washington St., police said. Upon arrival, emergency crews found two customers shot, including one with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the man with life-threatening injuries was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Police believe the shooting was not a random attack and are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

No arrests had been made as of 3 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

