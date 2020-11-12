One man hospitalized, house reduced to rubble in apparent explosion on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A house on Nantucket was reduced to rubble in an apparent explosion on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to multiple reports of an explosion in the area of Woodbury Lane shortly after noontime were greeted by fierce flames and thick black smoke that were shooting out of a home, according to the fire department.

A man was in the home at the time of the blast. He has transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital with possible serious injuries.

People who live in the area told 7NEWS that they felt a blast before they spotted the fire.

“The house seemed gone. What was burning was on the ground,” said Jay Starr, who recorded video of the flaming home. “It’s a 100 percent total loss.”

Two nearby homes also sustained major structural and fire damage. A number of other homes were damaged by flying debris.

A neighbor who was in one of the homes self-transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The fire department said those injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.

Those who live on the island say there have been two explosions reported in the last week.

The Massachusetts Fire Marshall’s Office and State Police investigators assigned to the Fire Marshall’s office will be on scene Friday to assist with the ongoing investigation.

So far, it is unclear what caused the explosion.

