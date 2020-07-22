One man injured, businesses damaged after brazen daylight shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was shot and two businesses were damaged in a brazen shooting incident in Worcester Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Main Street near where it intersects with Herman Street and found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Surveillance footage obtained by 7NEWS shows a man step out of a parked car and open fire on another man walking down the street.

The victim and another man were able to run away down the sidewalk.

That man was transported to a hospital and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Residents said they are shocked something like this could have happened in the middle of the day.

“I don’t have no words this is terrible our neighborhood s just it’s terrible right now,” one woman said. “This is a community with kids and families.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)