RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and hurt another at Mojitos Country Club Monday evening, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

Officers responding to the report arrived at the country club at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Norfolk District Attorney said two men were rushed to the hospital. One man has died from his injuries and the other is fighting for his life.

Just before the shooting, the club was holding a Fourth of July pool party that night, according to an Instagram post.

During the investigation a lot of families were seen leaving the area, many with small children.

The immediate area has been closed to traffic and those living in the area should expect a heavy police presence while the investigation remains under investigation.

There is no information available yet about arrests Tuesday morning.

The District Attorney’s Office will be taking over the investigation and said there is no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story

