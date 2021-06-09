Heat wave day 5? For some, if you hit 90, it will be. For Boston, it’s close as we’ll at least hit the upper 80s, but also have a better chance for the wind occasionally kicking onshore at Logan (where official temp is taken), so we may stay just shy of 90. If we do hit 90 in Boston, it’ll be a 5 day heat wave, in which in June, the only other 5 day heat wave in Boston was in June of 1925.



With dew points surging into the 70s, the humidity is sky high, adding to the dismal comfort factor. A heat advisory is once again in place for heat indicies running in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll also track scattered storms again this afternoon with the main risk being after 2pm. While widespread damaging storms is not expected, some of the storms will contain gusty winds, locally torrential rains and cloud to ground lightning. Just keep an eye to the sky if you’re out of the ball field or golf course this afternoon.



Fortunately, relief is on the way. The difference will no doubt be noticeable by tomorrow and the cooler air and lower humidity will stick around through this weekend. Also, a partial solar eclipse will occur tomorrow morning. Clouds may obscure the eastern horizon near the south coast, but with partly to mostly clear skies for many, we should catch a decent shot of seeing it. If you do look at the sun, make sure you’re looking through proper solar filters.



The pattern looks mainly dry this upcoming weekend with just a few spotty light showers early Saturday. A few more storms may rumble through late Sunday, but that will leave much of the day dry too.