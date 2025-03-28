IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to host a pop-up pub in Ipswich Friday night, and fans are lining up for the limited-time experience.

The town of Ipswich was on “Sheeran watch,” waiting for the English star to arrive on scene. Fans have been lining up outside The Old Phone Pub since 5 a.m., hoping to catch a glimpse of Sheeran — or a selfie, if they’re lucky — outside.

Sheeran’s team built the pop-up pub to film a video for his new song called “Old Phone.” Tickets were given to a handful of fans this week.

To snag a ticket, you had to submit an old image, text, or video from your phone to a special phone number — and they might be used in Sheeran’s music video.

The pub is a working restaurant and bar, and the musician chose the spot because he is from Ipswich, England.

Danielle Murphy was the first person in line in front of the pub Friday.

“There’s been lots of rumors flying, so a couple of different scenarios, but possibly a meet-and-greet, I heard, or maybe they’re filming a video. I’m not sure, I’m just here for some fun,” Murphy said.

Fans will be able to snack on burgers and roast beef sandwiches, and grab a pint of Guinness, along with other fare.

Sheeran last showed his love for the Boston area on St. Patrick’s Day, when he put on a surprise show at The Dubliner downtown.

