DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Proceedings continued Wednesday in the Brian Walshe murder trial.

Walshe is charged with murdering his wife Ana, who was last seen in early 2023.

Gem Mutlu, the man who spent New Year’s Eve with the Walshes, who is believed to be the last person to have seen Ana alive besides Brian, testified after a short voir dire.

On Tuesday, the jury saw further surveillance video showing Walshe shopping for rugs, bath mats, and towels at HomeGoods in Norwell and heard from state forensic experts who said blood on a hacksaw found by police contained DNA matching Ana’s.

