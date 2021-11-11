STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, was honored at a Veterans Day ceremony in Stoughton on Thursday.

The state of Israel honored 94-year-old Lt. Colonel Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, who served in World War II.

Born and raised in Roxbury, Woody served as paymaster stateside because he was too young to fly.

Woody says his mom encouraged him and his brother to enlist after the attack on Pearl Harbor, despite racism in America at the time.

“Can you imagine a Black woman saying that to all she had was two boys when now people were being lynched, destroyed, and shot at? But you know what, we did,” Woody said.

While serving as a reservist, Woody graduated from Boston University’s school of law and then became a trial lawyer. He also did work for the State Department and the City of Boston.

“Where not going to have the opportunity to honor these gentlemen for much longer, and I think we need to do it whenever we can,” said Capt. Commanding Bob Imlach, of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts.

Woody continues to preach lessons of unity he learned in the service that he thinks are more valuable now than ever.

“Let’s shape up and work together before it’s too late. We got plenty of time,” Woody said.

Gov. Charlie Baker also honored Woody earlier in the day.

