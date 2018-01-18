One of New England’s top craft breweries is for sale

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - New Hampshire’s top craft brewery and producer of one of New England’s most popular beer brands is up for sale.

Smuttynose Brewing Company is seeking an immediate buyer. If the brewery cannot find a buyer, it will be sold at bank auction on March 9, 2018.

The Hampton-based brewery employees 68 people and generates more than $10 million in revenue a year.

Company owner Peter Egelston says the decision to sell the brewery comes amid an explosion of microbreweries flooding the market.

“The company’s financial models were based on 20 years of consistent growth but the explosion of microbreweries has led to changing dynamics in the marketplace,” Egelston said in a news release.

The sale includes the Smuttynose brand, its state-of-the-art facility on Towle Farm and Hayseed Restaurant located next to the brewery on a picturesque 13-acre campus.

