(WHDH) — One of the oldest general stores in the United States is open once again with a new owner.

Davoll’s General Store has sat in coastal Dartmouth for 228 years.

After some renovations, it’s back to selling hand-dipped candles, eggs, produce and similar items.

It also offers draft beer at its cafe and poetry from its independent bookstore.

