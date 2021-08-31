LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lawrence community came together Wednesday evening to honor one of their own Afghanistan last week.

Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo and 12 other service members, along with 169 Afghans, were killed by a suicide bomber at Kabul Airport on Thursday.

Hundreds of mourners packed Lawrence High School, her alma mater, to remember the 25-year-old and the sacrifices she made to help others flee during the chaotic evacuation.

In a speech, Governor Charlie Baker said the Commonwealth is indebted to her.

“There’s an old saying those who burn brightest burn out first. We see the sunrise and the sunset and that full moon shine on this city and this Commonwealth. I hope you all take a moment and remember one of our brightest stars Johanny Rosario Pichardo. God bless and Semper-Fi,” he said to those assembled.

The family has set up a GoFundMe in her memory and are still working to finalize the details of her funeral arrangements.

