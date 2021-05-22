‘One of the best feelings ever’: Marine surprises sister at Endicott College graduation

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing student got a big surprise at Endicott College’s graduating ceremony — a visit from her brother.

Emily Booth’s brother Ryan is serving in the Marines and they haven’t seen each other in a year. But their mother Dawn worked with school officials to set up the surprise when Ryan was able to come home early.

“It’s one of the best feelings ever,” Emily Booth said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)