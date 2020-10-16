‘One of the craziest things’: Good Samaritan rushes to help driver escape flames after crashing into Southie pizzeria

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car barreled into a pizza shop in South Boston early Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital and displacing six residents who live in the apartments above the restaurant.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 479 West Broadway around 1 a.m. found a white car that had slammed into McGoo’s Pizzeria.

Matthew Watts was wrapped up in his 24th birthday celebration when he and his friends saw the car lose control. He then went racing in to help put out the fire that had ignited.

We heard the car coming down the street, watched it buzz right by us it was going at least 50 miles, I’d say even a little faster,” he said. “It hit the fork in the road and it didn’t go right it didn’t go left, he went right into the building.”

The people who live above the pizzeria were jolted awake.

“It shook the whole building and I just heard the people screaming,” owner Deanna Mujezinovich said.

Watts and his friends jumped in to pull the driver out as the flames started to spread.

“We ran down and saw the car started getting up in flames so two of my friends ran over and got inside the passenger side we pulled him out, three of us pulled him out, dragged him away from the car,” he said. “Honestly, it was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.”

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

He wasn’t speaking too much. He definitely didn’t know where he was,” Watts said.

The damage to the building is extensive and the six people who live inside have been displaced.

But, many said they were thankful no one else got hurt in the wreck.

“It was late on a Thursday. Like, thank God it wasn’t on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday when everyone is out in South Boston,” Watts said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

