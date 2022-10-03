BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen will be honored at Logan Airport Monday.

Gov. Charlie Baker will give Enoch Woodhouse several state militia honors for his work with the airmen during World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military aviators to serve in what is now the Air Force.

Two murals illustrating Woodhouse’s service to the country are also set to be unveiled at Terminal C.

