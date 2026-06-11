FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in that city Wednesday night.

Vitor Francisco Gomes, 28, was charged with two counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Aetna Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday following a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male “covered in blood with significant trauma to his face” before locating another male victim.

“This male had a pool of blood under his arms and head,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement. “A metal pitchfork was found impaled into the back of the second male’s head behind his ear. Fall River EMS arrived on scene and noted obvious signs of death for both males.”

The two victims were identified as Pablo Henrique Rocha-Dasilva, 20, of Whitman, and Eduardo Cardosa DaSilva, 19, of Fall River.

Gomes was located one block away from the crime scene, police said, “covered in blood” and “in possession of a bag that contained a firearm and ammunition”.

Gomes appeared in court on Thursday.

“This is one of the most brutal and depraved acts of violence I’ve seen,” Quinn said. “One of the victims had a pitchfork impaled in his head and neck area.”

Gomes’ attorney said his client was protecting himself.

“This may be a self-defense situation. These people were threatening my client, threatening to kill my client, kill my client’s family, all at his house,” Ken Van Colen, defense attorney, said.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)