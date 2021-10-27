BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Power outages on Cape Cod could last several days after strong force winds lashed the area on Wednesday as a nor’easter battered the Bay State.

People on the Cape were unable to fuel up their vehicles because the relentless wind gusts knocked out power to many gas stations.

Motorists running low on fuel could be seen lined up at gas stations in the area of the Sagamore Bridge as they hoped for the power to be restored.

In Sandwich, more than 94 percent of the town was without power at the height of the storm, including a Stop & Shop that was running on backup generators.

“I’ve been here for about seven years and this is one of the worst storms that I’ve seen,” Sandwich Harbormaster Mick Dunning said. “Lot of trees down, lines down in the neighborhood.”

Dunning urged residents to stay home due to the damaging winds and many downed power lines.

“This is definitely nothing to fool around with. I’d stay home, stay off the roads, and let everyone do their jobs,” Dunning added.

The nor’easter’s peak wind gusts topped 80 mph on some parts of the Cape. Waves of water could also be seen smashing over the seawalls in some communities.

In Barnstable, large trees that were uprooted ripped down power lines and blocked roads. At one point during the storm, a woman was left trapped in her car.

LATEST FROM BARNSTABLE @bcrepc:

– Reported gusts of 80-90 mph

– 152k outages Cape-wide

– 200 @EversourceMA line crews on Cape

– Utilities operating in “public safety mode” so downed trees/clearing roads is priority over power restoration. @7news pic.twitter.com/qwXjtTigcI — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) October 27, 2021

Utility crews in the area said the damage was comparable to a hurricane.

“Folks should remember that the storm isn’t finished and crews are working to make sure roadways and other infrastructure are safe,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

A significant chunk of the more than 465,000 power outages in the Bay State are on the Cape, South Coast, and the South Shore. More than 200 line crews have been dispatched in that area alone.

It’s not clear when power in the area will be restored because crews need to wait until wind calms before they can go up in bucket trucks to repair lines.

A shelter has opened up at the Barnstable Intermediate School to help people without power who have nowhere else to go.

