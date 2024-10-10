LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One of three inmates charged in connection with an attack on guards at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster last month faced a judge Thursday, pleading not guilty to all charges.

The attack happened on Sept. 18 and was caught on camera inside the prison. Officials said five correction officers were taken to area hospitals, including one officer who suffered more than 12 stab wounds primarily in the back and in the head.

Heriberto Rivera-Negron, 36, was charged with mayhem, armed assault to murder, and assault to murder.

Just over three weeks after the incident, he appeared for his arraignment from prison via a Zoom call. A judge set his next court date for Tuesday of next week.

Video of the attack showed one officer walking through a unit while several inmates sit at tables. One inmate is seen leaning in a doorway.

As the officer passes, the inmate in the doorway is seen striking him in the face. The officer struggles with the inmate before a second inmate runs across the room and joins in the attack. A second officer comes to the first officer’s aid as one of the inmates appears to repeatedly stab him. Several other officers soon step in and work to restrain the inmates. As the struggle continues, a third inmate is seen entering the fray.

A prosecutor on Thursday said Rivera-Negron was one of the inmates who jumped in after the initial attack, saying he punched an officer in the head and the back.

Rivera-Negron shook his head and could be heard saying “no” after the prosecutor’s comments.

In addition to Rivera-Negron, Jose R. Crespo, 39, and Jeffrey Tapia, 30, have also been charged in connection with the Sept. 18 attack.

Crespo is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Tapia is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday or next week.

