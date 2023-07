BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police cruiser crashed in Roxbury Thursday, injuring one officer who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash took place in the area of Seaver Street and Columbia Road Thursday afternoon.

There was no information on what caused the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)