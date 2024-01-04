HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested Thursday after a car crashed into a house in Hopkinton, officials said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Grove Street.

SKY7-HD soon spotted emergency crews on scene, with damage visible at the house.

In an email, Hopkinton Chief of Police Joseph Bennett confirmed one person was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)