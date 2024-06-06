BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another person was taken to a hospital after a double shooting in Bedford Thursday, sources said. 

Authorities responded to the area of Washington Street Thursday morning. 

Sources said a suspect was in custody as of around 10 a.m. and and an investigation was ongoing. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox