BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another person was taken to a hospital after a double shooting in Bedford Thursday, sources said.

Authorities responded to the area of Washington Street Thursday morning.

Sources said a suspect was in custody as of around 10 a.m. and and an investigation was ongoing.

