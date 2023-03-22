MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died Wednesday after an early morning fire in Manchester, N.H., state and local officials said.

Officials said the fire broke out in a single-family home on Leda Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Officials said Manchester firefighters arriving at the scene were able to enter the building, where they found one person unconscious and not breathing.

The person later died despite lifesaving measures attempted at the scene, according to the New Hampshire state fire marshal and Manchester’s fire chief.

The origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday.

Officials said the state Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on the fire victim on Thursday to determine the person’s cause and manner of death.

Officials asked anyone with information about this fire to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office by phone at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

