RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after a fire broke out in a home in Raynham late Thursday night, state and local officials said.

Officials in a joint statement shared by the state Department of Fire Services said neighbors first reported the fire on Peter Street shortly before 10:50 p.m.

Firefighters responded but initially could not enter the home due to heavy fire conditions, officials said. After crews were able to enter, officials said, they found one occupant dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and a loss for our community.”

Officials said it took crews roughly one hour to fully extinguish this fire. While authorities were not able to determine a specific cause, officials said investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom at the back of the home.

Officials continued, saying the fire is not considered suspicious, with all potential causes deemed accidental.

“What we do know is that investigators did not find working smoke alarms at the scene,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

Officials on Thursday urged residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their homes. LaCivita in his statement further urged residents to create a home escape plan in the event of a fire.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)