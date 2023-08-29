BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died Monday and an investigation got underway after an industrial accident at a recycling center in Boxboro, police said.

Boxboro police said an initial call came in around 2 p.m. reporting the accident at Roof Top Recycling in town, where police said a person was crushed by machinery.

Police said the injured person was airlifted to UMass Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Boxboro police, Massachusetts State Police and the state Division of Occupational Licensure.

