WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Friday after a multi-car crash on Route 3 in Weymouth, state police said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the road near exit 38B. State police said three vehicles were involved.

Police said a 40-year-old man driving one of the cars was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the man and said the facts and circumstances of the crash remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the two left lanes on Route 3 South were closed as of around 6:30 a.m. due to this crash. Lanes had reopened and the scene had cleared as of around 8:30 a.m., according to MassDOT.

Cameras at the scene before crews cleared the area spotted multiple cars with damage and saw debris scattered around the roadway.

