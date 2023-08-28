NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old Foxboro man died and another person was seriously injured Monday in a multi-car crash in North Attleboro, state police said.

The crash happened on I-95, starting on the southbound side of the highway when police said Buick and a Cadillac vehicle collided near Exit 7.

Police said the driver of the Cadillac, a 61-year-old Providence man, lost control of his car and crossed the median before colliding with a Jaguar vehicle on I-95 north.

The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Buick, police said, fled the scene.

State police said troopers responded to the area around 4:15 p.m. and spoke with witnesses who described the fleeing Buick. Around 5 p.m., police said authorities in Attleboro reported finding a Buick that matched the destruction of the fleeing vehicle with front-end damage and a flat tire.

“Troopers responded to Attleboro and made contact with a male associated with that vehicle,” police said in a statementMonday night. “The investigation into whether that person was the motorist who was involved in the crash and fled the scene is ongoing at this hour.”

SKY7-HD over the scene just after 5 p.m. captured video of emergency crews working around two cars with visible damage. One vehicle appeared to have come to a stop on top of a guardrail in the area and there was debris scattered across the roadway.

All northbound lanes on I-95 were closed after the crash, with all lanes later reopening shortly after 8 p.m., according to state police.

This incident remained under investigation as of Monday night.

