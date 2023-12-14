ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a three-alarm fire in Orange late Wednesday night, officials said.

Orange Fire Chief James Young and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine in an initial statement said firefighters responded to a home on West River Street after receiving a report of a fire at 11:49 p.m. Once on scene, officials said, crews found heavy fire in the rear of the home and were told that one occupant was trapped inside.

Crews immediately entered the structure and located the occupant, an older adult, who received medical attention on scene before being transported to Athol Memorial Hospital.

A second occupant, also an older adult, was also transported for medical care. Both were later transported to Boston hospitals, according to state and local authorities. Two further adult occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

Young on Thursday morning thanked mutual aid partners who aided in this fire response and said “Our foremost concern right now is for two members of our community who were seriously injured last night.”

In an update later Thursday afternoon, Young, Davine and Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan confirmed one of the two injured people had succumbed to her injuries.

While several dogs were rescued from the home, officials said several other dogs also died in the fire.

The second injured person remained in the hospital Thursday night but is expected to survive.

“This is a very sad day for the victim’s loved ones and the community,” Young said. “On behalf of the Orange Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences on this terrible loss of a loved one and a family home.”

Officials said the home was considered a total loss, with all occupants displaced as a result of this fire.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, officials said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)