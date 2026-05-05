AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and three people were arrested in a crash in Amesbury Monday night.

Amesbury police say on Monday, around 9:09 p.m., they tried to pull over a speeding car near Hillside Avenue. The driver initially pulled over but fled before officers made contact.

Police say a chase ensued, which lasted around two minutes. The car eventually crashed near the intersection of Elm Street and Route 110.

Police say a 24-year-old died after being ejected from the car and was hit by another car shortly thereafter. Police have not identified the fatality at this time. Three other people in the car were taken to a hospital, and each faces charges.

Yenciel Soto, 18, of Lawrence, faces a slew of charges, including speeding, trafficking in heroin, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and more.

Felix Aragamonte, 24, and Iran Soto-Custodio, 29, both of Lawrence, are each charged with trafficking in heroin.

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