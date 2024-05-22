MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a house fire in Marlboro Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

At 8:23 a.m., Marlboro fire crews responded to 66 Nolan Way after receiving 911 calls reporting a fire engulfing a single-family home, the department said. Firefighters arrived within three minutes, finding flames venting from the back left corner of the house, the department said.

Crews found one dead adult inside the home, according to the department. Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the blaze within 15 minutes and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, the department said.

Investigators believe the fire began in the living room on the first floor of the home, but the exact cause remains under investigation. One other resident was displaced by the fire, the department said.

“On behalf of the Marlboro Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” Marlboro Fire Chief Kevin J. Breen said in a statement.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)