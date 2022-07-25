ANDOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person has been flown to the hospital after a car crash off 93 in Andover early Monday morning.

Fire officials said the person’s car veered off 93 and into the woods.

The emergency response shut down both sides of the highway.

Fire trucks blocked the road while first responders loaded the person into a helicopter to transport them to Boston Medical Center.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

