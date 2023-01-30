HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning.

Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m.

The condition of the person who was injured has not been released.

State police are working to reconstruct the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)