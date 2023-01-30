HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning.

Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m.

The condition of the person who was injured has not been released.

State police are working to reconstruct the crash.

