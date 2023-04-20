REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle sent one person to an area hospital Thursday night, officials said.

Revere police said the crash happened at the intersection of North Shore Road and Agawam Street. Both drivers stayed at the scene.

A large police presence could be seen in the area after the crash.

No further information was available as of Thursday night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)