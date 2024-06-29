BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in Dorchester Friday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

The person was shot on Fifield Street at around 8:35 p.m., police said. Boston police did not have an update on the person’s condition as of 9:15 p.m.

Several police cruisers and officers were on scene near the intersection of Fifield and Church streets.

Investigators put a tent over a car on Fifield Street, and a Crime Scene Response truck arrived just before 10 p.m.

No arrests have been made as of 10 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

