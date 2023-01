QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy.

Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

