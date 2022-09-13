BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after what officials are calling a “reported explosion” on Northeastern University’s campus.

Boston EMS said in a social media post that several of their units were called to Leon Street sometime after 7 p.m.

At least one person was treated and hospitalized after the incident, according to their post, which is now under investigation by campus police.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, with 7NEWS sources saying the victim was a 45-year-old man who was allegedly opening some kind of box or briefcase at Holmes Hall when the explosion occurred.

Active Incident: Multiple #BEMS units responded to Leon St. in Boston for a reported explosion. One patient treated and transported by BLS ambulance to an area hospital. No additional information available at this time. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) September 13, 2022

In an alert shared by Northeastern Police, students and staff were asked to avoid the area surrounding Holmes Hall. Boston Police officers, as well as a bomb squad, were also called to the scene.

Another alert announced that evening classes at the surrounding buildings were cancelled as the investigation continues.

