BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after what officials are calling a “reported explosion” on Northeastern University’s campus.
Boston EMS said in a social media post that several of their units were called to Leon Street sometime after 7 p.m.
At least one person was treated and hospitalized after the incident, according to their post, which is now under investigation by campus police.
The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, with 7NEWS sources saying the victim was a 45-year-old man who was allegedly opening some kind of box or briefcase at Holmes Hall when the explosion occurred.
In an alert shared by Northeastern Police, students and staff were asked to avoid the area surrounding Holmes Hall. Boston Police officers, as well as a bomb squad, were also called to the scene.
Another alert announced that evening classes at the surrounding buildings were cancelled as the investigation continues.
